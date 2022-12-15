DNAMIC CEO Arturo Garcia accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arturo Garcia, CEO and Co-founder at DNAMIC, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. He is the first founder of a Costa Rica-based IT Services Company included in the council.

A review committee vetted and selected Arturo Garcia was based on the depth and diversity of his experience particularly in automation and artificial intelligence. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Arturo into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Arturo has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Arturo will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Arturo Garcia will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am proud and humbly grateful for this achievement, particularly to be one of the few council members representing Central America. The Forbes Councils is a space to amplify the expertise of our professional careers, surrounded by visionaries and those shaping the future, said Garcia. As a lover of technology and good service, surrounding myself with people who manage to elevate the game is as important as keeping up to date in my profession, where automation, quality, and warm treatment of our clients and partners are part of my daily life as CEO of DNAMIC. I'm excited to start sharing these professional values with other members and the wider Forbes community globally.

This is also an achievement that goes beyond me. It is something that I also want to celebrate with our community of collaborators, who, with their passion, quality, and willingness to learn, are the ones who bring to reality the vision that I have always had with my business.

Cheers to the new connections and new experiences that will come from being part of this organization!"

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About DNAMIC

DNAMIC is a full-service nearshore outsourcing firm specializing in mobile, web development, and digital transformation for clients in the US and Europe. The company guides and accompanies businesses to develop and transform technologically and is the bridge between companies in the US in need of technical talent or in need of technological help and top talent in Latin America. For more information, visit. http://www.dnamic.ai.

Media Contact

Natalio Villanueva, DNAMIC, 1 9293305862, natalio.villanueva@dnamic.ai

SOURCE DNAMIC