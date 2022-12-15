PSD Announces Statewide Drive Test of Mobile Wireless Coverage

Today the Department of Public Service (PSD) released the results of its mobile wireless drive test, which it conducted to evaluate mobile wireless coverage throughout the state. “Access to mobile wireless service is a top priority for Vermonters, for this Administration, and for the Department,” said PSD Commissioner June Tierney. “We all know that there are many areas of the state that lack service. The drive tests will help to identify those areas so we can prioritize them for new coverage.” The drive tests are a collaboration between the PSD and the Agency of Transportation, which conducted the driving.

For further information please see the full Press Release or visit the Department's Mobile Wireless Drive Test webpage.