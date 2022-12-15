Coveo Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines

For the fifth time, Coveo was recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc , (TSX:CVO), a leading provider in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, personalization and merchandising within digital experiences, today announced it was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines.



The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ is a cloud native, multi-tenant AI platform that optimizes relevance across search, recommendations, personalization and merchandising to help maximize business outcomes. Coveo’s industry leading AI-powered platform provides solutions for enterprise-grade commerce, service, website, and workforce applications. It has had proven success for enterprises who have complex architectures to ingest data from multiple data sources to provide highly relevant experiences.

“We believe experience is at the epicenter of the digital transformation conversation,” said Louis Têtu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo. “Today, people expect their experiences to be personalized to them, and the only way to optimize a one-to-one experience securely at scale while ensuring business outcomes is with AI. Coveo is the only Relevance platform that was founded on AI technology, and we continue to invest massively in AI-powered innovations so we can continue to impact the bottom-line for our customers throughout their digital transformations. AI-powered experiences are a future imperative for all businesses.”

“We believe Coveo’s recognition as a Leader since the inception of this category acknowledges our maturity as a 4th generation enterprise search and digital experience personalization platform. We’re extremely proud that our platform is trusted by some of the world’s most admired companies to achieve successful results in commerce, customer service and digital workplace,” Têtu added.

Coveo enables fast time to value implementations with 150+ partners and integrators. Coveo has native integrations with many of the world’s largest platforms like Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, ServiceNow, Sitecore, and others. Coveo’s multi-tenant cloud infrastructure scales to support customers globally, with the highest security and compliance standards, such as SOC II and HIPAA. Coveo is trusted by leading global brands in retail, finance and insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and high tech.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Anthony Mullen, David Pidsley, Tim Nelms. 12 December 2022.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy and to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, personalization and merchandising solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

