Patient Advocates to Issue Formal Complaint on Behalf of Patients Charged User Fees at Private Clinics

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Health Coalition will be joined by patients from across Ontario in a press conference (by Zoom) as they announce that they have filed formal complaints on behalf of patients charged user fees for health care at private clinics. When the Ford government redirected resources away from public hospitals to expand private for-profit clinics the premier said, "No Ontarian will ever have to pay with a credit card. They will pay with their OHIP card."

The Coalition has gathered evidence -- including proof of payment and patient reports -- from fifty patients that are included in the formal complaint. The Coalition has received more than 200 complaints over the last year and these represent only a small fraction of the number of patients who are facing charges of hundreds to thousands of dollars when they go for cataract surgery in the private clinics. This should never happen in Canada where patients are supposed to be protected against user charges and extra-billing for medically needed surgeries, diagnostic tests and physician services.

Several patients will speak about their personal experiences at the press conference and the Coalition will also be releasing open letters to Ontario’s Health Minister and the federal Minister of Health.

What: Media conference by Zoom to announce formal complaints on behalf of fifty patients. The press conference will include patients sharing their stories about being extra-billed in private clinics.

When & Where: Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. press conference by Zoom. Media must register to attend and Zoom will then email you the press conference link.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/jr39R1GuQheywArDs_0uaw

The Ontario Health Coalition was formed more than 40 years ago to safeguard single-tier public medicare and advocate for the public interest in health care. The Coalition was involved in the public campaigns and hearings that led to the creation of the Canada Health Act which requires that medically needed surgeries, diagnostic tests and physician services be covered by our public health care system and bans user fees and extra-billing for patients. The Coalition has tracked extra-billing, user fees and the impacts of privatization over the decades. In addition, the Coalition advocates to protect local health care services from being cut and closed and to improve access and care. It represents more than 750,000 Ontarians including patients, patient advocates, families, doctors, unions, non-profit organizations, seniors’ groups, nurses, health professionals, care and support workers, students, ethnocultural organizations, and concerned citizens, among others.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, cell (416) 230-6402, and; Salah Shadir, administration & operations director, cell (647) 648-5706.

