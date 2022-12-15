Submit Release
Sulliden Mining Capital Announces AGM Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) (TSX: SMC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 11, 2022 (the “Circular”) for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 37.94% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on December 15, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

  Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld
  Stan Bharti 86.288%   13.712%  
  William Steers 82.795%   17.205%  
  William Clarke 82.798%   17.202%  
  Peter Hooper 86.288%   13.712%  
  Wen Ye 82.795%   17.205%  


Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, and (ii) the Company’s stock option plan.

Sulliden’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Stan Bharti”
Interim Chief Executive Officer

For more information:
Ryan Ptolemy
Chief Financial Officer
ryanp@fmfinancialgroup.com
+1 (416) 861-2267

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


