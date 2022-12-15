Counselor and Library/Media Not Endorsed 2022-2023

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools and Nonpublic Systems

The Counselor and Library/Media Specialists Not Endorsed 2022-2023 collection opened December 2, 2022. This collection can be found in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. An activation code is required to add the collection to Portal accounts, which can be obtained from the District Administrator. Specific instructions for completing the report fields are within the collection itself.

The collection is designed to monitor the credit hour progress allowed by Sections 007.04B and 007.05D (NAC 92 Chapter 10) of guidance counselors or library/media specialists who are not currently endorsed in these areas and are serving in that capacity while enrolled in a program to complete their endorsements.

The site allows districts to annually update the progress being made by the identified individuals toward their completion of either the counselor or library/media specialist endorsement.

NOTE: The option for allowing individuals not properly endorsed to serve in either capacity is described in Rule 10, Section 007.04B Media/Technology Staff and Section 007.05D Guidance Staff.

For regulatory assistance contact: Accreditation nde.accreditation@nebraska.gov