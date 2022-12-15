Senator Fontana Announces Over $23 Million in Public Safety and Victims’ Services Grants for Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, Pa. – December 15, 2022 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana (D-42 Allegheny) announced $23,495,218 in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grants for public safety, victims’ services, reentry services and other important initiatives across the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

“Improving safety and quality of life in our communities is a never-ending endeavor,” said Senator Fontana. “These funds will support local organizations and municipalities so that they can continue to provide much needed services with the appropriate tools, training, and technology. I am proud of the work they do day in and day out to enhance our communities.”

Grant recipients include:

Nonprofit Security Grant Fund

$20,000 to the Ahavath Achim Congregation for safety and security upgrades

$10,000 to the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation for safety and security upgrades

$42,481 to Temple Emanuel of South Hills for safety and security upgrades

Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds – Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program

$79,247 to Bellevue Borough for in-car cameras and laptops

$178,786 to Carnegie Borough for body-worn cameras, tablets, patrol car dash cameras, surveillance cameras, and license plate readers

$20,017 to Crafton Borough for a license plate reader system and replacement batteries for body-worn cameras

$81,952 to Kennedy Township for in-car cameras and license plate readers

$50,000 to McKees Rocks Borough for a license plate reader system and community surveillance cameras

$17,598,124 to the City of Pittsburgh for portable radios and hardware

Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds – Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Grant Program

$2,348,536 to Allegheny County for salaries and benefits, overtime reimbursement, vehicle and equipment purchasing, software purchasing and licensing, and training

State Funds – Women’s Reentry Services Initiative

$10,000 to Three Rivers Youth, Inc. for employment support initiative

Federal State Opioid Response Grant Funds

$533,647 to Allegheny County for the county jail MAT Methadone Program

State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds

$47,000 to A Child’s Place for program initiatives

$47,000 to UPMC – Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to bridge the Emergency Department to CAC Gao

Federal STOP Violence Against Women Act Funds

$75,000 to SisTers PGH for Project T housing support

Federal Victims of Crime Act, State Rights and Services Act, and State Victims of Juvenile Offenders Funds

$111,882 to the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh for victim assistance

$169,250 to Pittsburgh Action Against Rape for services to sexual violence victims

$39,119 to Crisis Center North, Inc. for continues magisterial services

$31,992 to Alle-Kiski Area Hope Center for support services

State Violence & Delinquency Prevention Program Funds

$100,000 to Amachi Pittsburgh for support services

$99,919 to Youth Enrichment Services, Inc. for the Jasmine’s Story Youth Council

