DC DMV Announces New Mandatory Ignition Interlock Device Program for Substance-abuse Driving Offenders

Today, the DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) announced the agency will implement a mandatory ignition interlock device program effective Monday, December 19, 2022. Residents holding a DC driver license, who have been convicted of an alcohol or drug related driving offense on or after December 19, 2022, will be required to enroll in DC DMV’s Ignition Interlock Device (IID) Program. An ignition interlock device is a breath alcohol analyzer connected to the ignition system of a vehicle.

“In response to recent legislation, DC DMV is introducing a new ignition interlock device program,” said DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson. I’m confident the mandatory IID Program will help address many of the community’s safety concerns specific to individuals convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

Once convicted of an alcohol or drug related driving offense, a driver will be required to visit DC DMV’s new online IID Program Portal to complete an application and enroll in the IID program. Eligibility requirements for program enrollment include:

Must not have any additional current or pending driver license suspensions or revocations

Must have enrolled or completed a substance abuse treatment program

Must obtain and maintain High Risk SR22 (Certificate of Financial Responsibility) Insurance

Must have an IID installed in all applicable vehicles by an approved DC DMV vendor

Residents with a Commercial Driver License (CDL) will be required to downgrade to a non-commercial driver license and enroll in the mandatory IID Program.

Enrollment in the IID Program must be completed within 30 days from the date of conviction and there is a non-refundable $50 application fee. Once enrolled in the IID Program, a driver will be issued a restricted DC DMV driver license and may only operate designated vehicles with an installed ignition interlock device. All vehicles registered to the driver are required to be equipped with an ignition interlock device.

Failure to enroll in the IID Program will result in the indefinite revocation of an individual’s DC driver license and suspension of all vehicles registered to the driver. Residents holding a driver license that has been revoked for more than six months will also be required to retake DC DMV’s knowledge test and road skills test.

Additional information on DC DMV’s IID Program is available here.