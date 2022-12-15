TRUFIT ATHLETIC CLUBS PARTNERS WITH FOOD BANKS ACROSS TEXAS TO HELP FIGHT HUNGER

Current and new TruFit Athletic Club members can join the TruCommit Program to help local food banks in need. Participants will be rewarded for their kindness.

MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruFit Athletic Clubs has launched an in-gym philanthropical program called TruCommit , which will give existing and new club members the ability to help fight against hunger in local communities and be rewarded premium gym amenities for it. The goal of the program is to reach $100,000 worth of total donations to give to nearby gym food banks.To enroll in the 2023 TruCommit program, members will make a $20 donation to be enrolled in the TruCommit program for 2023. 100% of the proceeds will go to local food banks in need and TruFit will reward donor members with the following:- TruFit Athletic Club Keychain & Shirt- 2 FREE Personal Training Sessions & 1 FREE Bodyscan Consultation- Access to 4-Weekend Bootcamp Classes- Personalized Commitment Sticker to be Showcased on TruCommit Banner- In-Gym DiscountsSign up at any TruFit Athletic Club location to give back to a local food bank near you at trufitathleticclubs.com or make a donation at trufitathleticclubs.com/trucommit/ On January 7th, Trufit Athletic Clubs will host a TruCommitment Day for all participants which will feature a vendor fair where program participants can collect their exclusive TruFit keychain, and begin scheduling their free personal training sessions and body scan consultations. The TruCommit program takes to heart one of TruFit’s core values of being “ inspired to serve” by donating to local food banks this Winter.TruFit Athletic Clubs' purpose is to “Build a More Powerful You” by providing the best equipment, group fitness, and personal training to its members. The premium TruFit amenities such as women-only workout spaces, childcare, post-workout massage recovery machines, locker room saunas, and showers are what make these customized athletic club locations special. The trained staff helps people of any fitness level learn the fitness machines, experience measurable results and achieve success in their personal fitness goals.TruFit Athletic Clubs is ideal for all gym-goers looking to build a more powerful version of themselves at an affordable cost. Membership rates begin as low as $10 per month with no annual contracts.About TruFit Athletic ClubsFounded in 2006, TruFit Athletic Clubs’ vision is to revolutionize the image of the fitness club experience by offering the best gym experience at the best price! Built on a foundation of non-negotiable core values, TruFit staff and gym members live with the purpose of “Building a More Powerful You!” TruFit Athletic Clubs can be found in the states of Texas and Tennessee.