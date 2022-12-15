Northern Colorado Writing Group Expands Reach
Hybridity and a New NameLOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Colorado Writers is now doing business as Writing Heights Writers Association, a professional hybrid writing organization with a strong regional focus. This rebranding is the result of strategic planning to more effectively address our members' needs in a world that has seen so much change in recent years.
Northern Colorado Writers was founded in 2006 by award-winning local author Kerrie Flanagan to bring together the writing community in Fort Collins, Colorado. Since then, the organization has provided members with the tools, resources, support, and encouragement needed for a successful writing life. The pandemic presented many challenges to writing organizations worldwide. In response to ever-changing conditions, NCW worked hard to continue providing services for our members while looking to the future regarding organizational sustainability and our position within the writing community.
In 2022, Writing Heights Writers Conference became the organization’s first fully hybrid annual conference, with attendees actively participating from the Fort Collins venue and from the comfort of their homes. In addition to regional attendees, the conference included virtual participants from across the United States and as far away as New Zealand.
The new role of technology in our lives and an evolving writing industry means our organization can expand our reach, nurture new perspectives, and offer more opportunities to a broader market. While our commitment to professionalism and support remains the same, embracing the benefits of hybrid technology allows us to help more writers.
Writing Heights Writers Association supports writers of all types at all stages in their writing journey with classes, events, a monthly newsletter, weekly writing blogs, and a brand new podcast, The Writing Forge. For more information on membership and sponsorship, visit www.writingheights.com.
