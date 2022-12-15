A Southern California city agreed to pay $1 million and end a discriminatory housing policy aimed at evicting criminals that disproportionately drove Black people and Latino renters from their homes, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in announcing the first settlement of its kind.
You just read:
California city agrees to end discriminatory housing policy
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.