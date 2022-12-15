Agencies extend comment period on advance notice of proposed rulemaking on large bank resolvability

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced today that they will extend until January 23, 2023, the comment period on an advance notice of proposed rulemaking to enhance regulators' ability to resolve large banks in an orderly way should they fail.

The advance notice of proposed rulemaking asks for comment on several potential new requirements and resources that could be used for an orderly resolution of large banking organizations, including a long-term debt requirement.

The agencies extended the comment period to allow interested parties more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments. Comments were originally due by December 23, 2022.