Netarus Joins NVIDIA Inception

Netarus, LLC, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.
Netarus, LLC, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.
— Christopher Machut, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Netarus
Netarus provides large commercial operations with innovative heavy lifting, logistics, and material handling solutions. The company uses technology to create simple systems that improve safety and productivity in heavy-lifting industries such as construction, industrial, marine, and transportation. Netarus' flagship product, HoistCam Wireless Camera Operator Aid, and their user-friendly asset tracking platform, SiteTrax.io, have established the company as an innovator.
Netarus will leverage NVIDIA Inception to accelerate its growth and reimagine advanced AI solutions. Likewise, Netarus will benefit from being able to build its products and grow more quickly. The program will also offer Netarus the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
“We are overjoyed to be accepted into NVIDIA Inception. Being a part of NVIDIA Inception as a growing technology startup is a game changer for our development as a brand and an industry innovator,” said Christopher Machut, Founder and Chief Officer of Netarus.
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About Netarus, LLC
Netarus, LLC, headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, develops and manufactures hardware and software that improves safety and productivity throughout the heavy lifting and logistics supply chain. Their solutions have been proven to reduce stress, increase safety on material handling equipment, and improve operational and back-office productivity. Learn more at https://www.netarus.com including SiteTrax by Netarus, AI-as-a-service, at https://www.sitetrax.io.
