Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Robert L. Jubinville as Clerk Magistrate of the Framingham District Court 

BOSTON — Today, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Robert L. Jubinville as Clerk Magistrate of the Framingham District Court.

“With the addition of Attorney Jubinville, Massachusetts will receive a well-qualified candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”

“Attorney Jubinville possesses decades of experience in law that make him a well-suited candidate for the Framingham District Court,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We look forward to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council.”

The District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health, and other types of cases. District Court criminal jurisdiction extends to all felonies punishable by a sentence up to five years, and many other specific felonies with greater potential penalties; all misdemeanors; and all violations of city and town ordinances and by-laws. The District Court is located in 62 courts across the Commonwealth.

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor. Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth's diverse population to screen judicial applications. Twenty-one members were later appointed to the JNC in April 2015.

About Robert L. Jubinville

Attorney Robert L. Jubinville began his legal career in 1979 as an attorney for Buckley, Haight, Muldoon, Jubinville before moving to Flavin & Jubinville in 1993. Since 1996, Attorney Jubinville has operated his own law office, Robert L. Jubinville, Attorney at Law. Before his legal career, Attorney Robert L. Jubinville served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970, receiving an honorable discharge. From 1972 to 1979, he served as a Massachusetts State Police Trooper and Detective. Since 2013, Attorney Jubinville has been a member of the Massachusetts Governor’s Council. Attorney Jubinville received his bachelor’s degree from Suffolk University in 1973 and his juris doctor from Suffolk University Law School in 1977.

