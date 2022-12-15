FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, December 15, 2022

STATEWIDE IMPAIRED DRIVING ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN, ENHANCED SAFETY MEASURES ON NEW YORK’S ROADWAYS TO BEGIN

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Runs December 15 Through January 1

Launches New Impaired Driving PSA

Starting today and running through New Year’s Day, state and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York will be stepping up patrols in an effort to end impaired driving during the holiday travel season. As Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week, the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes by targeting impaired drivers. The national campaign is sponsored by STOP-DWI (Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated), with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC).

During last year’s campaign, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 2,077 tickets for impaired driving and 62,303 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, such as speeding and distracted driving.

“There is no excuse for drunk or drugged driving. Impaired driving puts you and all those sharing the road at risk - it's just not worth it. Plan ahead and get a sober ride home,” said DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. "New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving and the results show reckless motorists will be caught and will be held accountable.”

In addition, the GTSC recently issued a targeted public awareness campaign about impaired driving following the legalization of adult-use cannabis. This month, another campaign aimed at preventing driving while using cannabis will be launched. The “Don’t Drive High” awareness campaign will run through the holiday season into the new year. The STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, supported by GTSC, occurs multiple times throughout the year to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes.

The STOP-DWI program was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. All 62 counties have opted to participate. Some examples of programs funded by STOP-DWI are specially trained police units dedicated to DWI enforcement, hiring of special prosecutors and probation officers to handle the caseload, monitoring ignition interlock devices, supporting rehabilitation services, and developing public information and education campaigns tailored to communities within their respective regions. To learn more, visit http://www.stopdwi.org/.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/, or follow the GTSC conversation at Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###