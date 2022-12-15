Gifts that Help Alzheimer's Families Capture Memories
Reminiscing Provides Health and Social Benefits - that reduces loneliness, isolation, depression, and dementia.
Research-based Software and Education that Create NeurogenesisCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photo software company Vivid-Pix is helping millions of families use Photo Reminiscence Therapy and software solutions to connect with their loved ones with cognitive decline this holiday season.
Over 8.8 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Their families strive to spend time with them and include them in activities during the holidays. Vivid-Pix worked with experts to create education and solutions to capture their memories, creating multi-generational conversation, and have included gift ideas with this philosophy in mind in their first annual holiday gift guide.
Vivid-Pix participated in proprietary research with the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE) that concluded that Photo Reminiscence Therapy (pRT) can minimize social isolation, improve medication compliance, and general cognitive performance. The complete pRT study is available at: https://nid.education/nide-publications.html. Videos about the study are available at: https://www.vivid-pix.com/reminisce/.
Vivid-Pix helps people relive photos and documents by connecting individuals, families, and friends with their most treasured memories, restored through Vivid-Pix technology. The U.S. Patent Office has awarded two patents to Vivid-Pix for its image processing techniques used to automatically correct faded images. Vivid-Pix founders brought Kodak’s “You Press the Button, We Do the Rest” philosophy to the design of Vivid-Pix RESTORE software and other Vivid-Pix solutions.
