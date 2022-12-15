With the start of GDUFA III in FY 2023, the Generic Drugs Program monthly and quarterly activities reports were combined into one report. Also, reported metrics have been updated to reflect reporting requirements outlined in the GDUFA III Commitment Letter.

ACTIONS BY MONTH Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23 Feb-23 Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23 Jul-23 Aug-23 Sep-23 FY-2023 Approvals 58 58 First-Time Generics 1 1 First-Cycle Approvals 14 14 Imminent Actions 7 7 Tentative Approvals 13 13 First-Cycle Tentative Approvals 0 0 Imminent Actions 1 1 Complete Responses 148 148 Original ANDA Refuse to Receive 1 1 Standard 1 1 Priority 0 0 Original Acknowledgements 26 26 Withdrawals 3 3 Approved ANDA 0 0 Unapproved ANDA 3 3 PAS Approvals 117 117 PAS Refuse to Receives 0 0 PAS Withdrawals 5 5 Information Requests 297 297 Originals 178 178 Supplements 119 119 Discipline Review Letters 224 224 DMF Completeness Assessment 45 45 Reclassification of a Facility-Based Major CRL Granted 0 0 Reclassification of a Facility-Based Major CRL Denied 0 0 Pending ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action + 1584 -- ANDAs Awaiting Applicant Action ++ 2177 -- Tentative Approvals +++ 469 -- Complete Responses ++++ 1708 --

SUBMISSIONS BY MONTH Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23 Feb-23 Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 Jun-23 Jul-23 Aug-23 Sep-23 FY-2023 ANDAs * 34 34 Complex Products 6 6 Amendments 187 187 Major 77 77 Minor 55 55 Unsolicited 55 55 Requests for Reclassification of a Facility-Based Major CRL Amendment 13 13 Pre-Submission Facility Correspondence 7 7 Supplements 693 693 CBE 584 584 PAS ** 109 109 DMF Payments 14 14 Controlled Correspondence *** 267 267 Level 1 235 235 Level 2 32 32 Controlled Correspondence Requests for Clarification 2 2 Product Development Meetings 8 8 Pre-Submission Meetings 0 0 PSG Teleconferences 0 0 Pre-Submission PSG Meetings 0 0 Post-Submission PSG Meetings 0 0 Mid Cycle Review Meetings 0 0 Enhanced Mid Cycle Review Meetings 0 0 Post-CRL Clarification-Only Teleconferences 7 7 Post-CRL Scientific Meetings 3 3

APPROVAL TIMES BY QUARTER ^ Q1 (Oct - Dec 2023) Q2 (Jan- Mar 2023) Q3 (Apr - Jun 2023) Q4 (Jul - Sept 2023) Quarterly Mean Approval Times Quarterly Median Approval Times Quarterly Mean Tentative Approval Times Quarterly Median Tentative Approval Times

NOTE: Numbers reflect current data at the time of posting and may change based on refreshed counts in our tracking systems, including application status updates.

These numbers are not intended for Congressional reporting purposes.

Indented metrics are included in the count of the non-indented metric above it.

Abbreviations:

ANDA = Abbreivated New Drug Application

PAS = Prior Approval Supplements

DMF = Drug Master File

CRL = Complete Response Letter

CBE = Changes Being Effected

PSG = Product-Specific Guidances

+ = Pending ANDAs Awaiting FDA Action are applications currently being reviewed by FDA. Many of these applications have been reviewed and found “not approvable” in a previous cycle and have been resubmitted by the applicant for another cycle of review and assessment. These metrics are calculated at the end of the month or just thereafter.

++ = ANDAs Awaiting Applicant Action represent a snapshot in time for the status of distinct original ANDAs. These metrics are calculated at the end of the month or just thereafter.

+++ = ANDAs Awaiting Applicant TA are applications that have a status of ‘TA’ or Tentative Approval. If a generic drug product is ready for approval but cannot be approved due to a patent or exclusivity related to the reference listed drug product, FDA issues a tentative approval letter to the applicant, and the tentative approval letter details the basis for the tentative approval. A tentative approval does not allow the applicant to market the generic drug product in the United States. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) delays final approval of the generic drug product until all patent or exclusivity issues have been resolved or, in some cases, until a 30-month stay associated with patent litigation has expired.

++++ = Applications Awaiting Applicant Action are applications that have a status of ‘CR’ or Complete Response. These applications have been reviewed by FDA and the data submitted are inadequate to support approval.

* = Original Receipts are reported as raw receipts (versus filed receipts).

** = PAS Supplements do not include REMS PAS supplements.

*** = Controls count only those requests deemed appropriate for a control.

^ = Mean/ Median AP/TA calculated as the difference between the first full approval (AP) date or the first Tentative Approval (TA) date and the date the original application was accepted for filing divided by the average number of days per month (30.4375). The unit for each of these metrics is months.

