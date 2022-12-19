We Insure Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Doylestown, Pennsylvania
I believe in going to bat for my clients”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Prestige.
Agency Owner Thomas Skiffington started his career in customer service working for a health insurance company and later transitioned to selling insurance. With now more than a decade of industry experience, Skiffington chose to partner with We Insure because it enables him to offer competitive products across multiple lines of coverage — all while simplifying the process for both his customers and his agency.
“I believe in going to bat for my clients,” Skiffington says. “I want to make sure they have nothing but the best in coverage and that I’m able to create a positive, memorable experience for them. Insurance can be tough to navigate, but with We Insure, you’re never alone.”
We Insure Co-CEO Deb Franklin adds: “Because We Insure provides full support in operations, technology and marketing, our franchise partners can focus on developing relationships with their customers and building their business. We’re pleased Thomas chose to take this journey with We Insure.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. We Insure accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 220 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
