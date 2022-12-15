Summit Journeys Celebrates 100th Adventure Milestone for 2022

Summit Journeys Logo

In celebration of its 100th adventure this year, Summit Journeys opens event registration for 2023 and provides an opportunity to donate to adventurers in need.

Starting in January, there will be snowshoe trips and indoor climbing, and in March, Summit Journeys will run trips and camps for youth and young adults throughout the summer.” — Martin Frey

SALT LAKE CITY, USA, December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Journeys, Utah’s leading nonprofit dedicated to creating one of a kind resilience-building adventures, announced today that the organization completed its 100th activity of the year. The event took place at Momentum Indoor Climbing, in coordination with the University of Utah Burn Center. Burn survivors got their climb on, breaching limits and conquering routes right and left.Focused on positive psychology and building character traits like resilience, Summit Journeys has changed the lives of over 1,600 young people this year through outdoor adventures such as rock climbing, kayaking, fishing, mountain biking, and more. Summit Journeys partners with over 20 youth service organizations like Neighborhood House, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Salt Lake County After school services and clinical programs like Recovery Ways to include adventurers from all walks of life. Positive outcomes reported by participants have included overcoming anxiety, surpassing personal expectations, and enjoying and appreciating the calming beauty of the outdoors.Chief Journey Officer Martin Frey announced, “We are on an exponential growth path and next year is going to be even more amazing! Starting in January, there will be snowshoe trips and indoor climbing, and in March, Summit Journeys will run trips and camps for mountain biking, white-water kayaking, rock climbing, etc., and continue throughout the summer. There are adventures for everyone. Adventurers can even learn to sail while they think positively and bond outdoors with family and friends.”To get in on the awesomeness, register here for 2023. There are plenty of others who could use your help getting to the camps too— donate here to help sponsor adventurers in need.After setting a Guinness World Record for being the first person to climb the Seven Summits and sail the Seven Seas, Utah resident Martin Frey founded Summit Journeys to provide young people challenging adventure experiences to validate to themselves that they can do hard things and build their and tolerance for uncertainty.

Summit Journeys Introduction