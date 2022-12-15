Cricket Media Announces Launch of “Cricket ABC” eLearning Mobile App in China

Cricket celebrates 50 years of serving families with innovation in children’s learning.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media, award-winning publisher and eLearning provider for children in the United States and China, launched its first multimedia mobile app for the China market.

Cricket ABC is a comprehensive children’s eLearning app. It draws from a half-century of Cricket magazine content and from multimedia products with a focus on English language learning. Cricket ABC provides multi-disciplinary content in eBook, audio, and video formats for children ages 7–14.

Children have been enjoying and learning from Cricket Magazine since January 1973. That was the beginning of 50 years of traditional and next-generation educational products. Cricket CEO Alex Wang noted that, “Cricket ABC is the centerpiece of Cricket’s initiative to deliver innovative learning tools to a global audience for the next 50 years."

The initial launch is available for iPhone in China to support the millions of families with interest in authentic English language children’s content. Cricket ABC provides customized reading recommendations to children based on their English proficiency and their own interests while sharing progress with parents. In 2023, Cricket ABC will extend to Android devices and add audio and video content and learning experiences. Cricket ABC will become the digital media home for Cricket learning products and programs starting in China with planned expansion to the U.S. and beyond.

Cricket has provided educational products to families in China since 2012 in partnership with its education affiliate, NeuPals, based in Dalian, China. NeuPals provides Cricket magazines, ebooks, instructional videos, and other immersive learning experiences in both English and Chinese languages. Most recently, Cricket and NeuPals launched TIME for Kids magazines in China under a licensing arrangement with TIME.

Cricket ABC, also known as 有声蟋蟀 in China, is available for download and free trial on the IOS App Store.

ABOUT CRICKET MEDIA

Cricket Media, Inc. is a global education company providing award-winning content and safe and secure collaborative learning experiences. Cricket Media serves millions of teachers, students and parents in over 200 countries and territories to fulfill its mission to engage, enlighten and educate children and adults everywhere. Learn more at CricketMedia.com and CricketMedia.com/CricketABC.

ABOUT NeuPals

NeuPals (Dalian Ruidao Yibo Education Information Technology Co., Ltd.), was founded in Dalian, China, by Cricket Media and Neusoft Corporation to provide impactful learning experiences, products, and programs to children and families in China.