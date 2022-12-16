Fertility2greece: Turnkey Solutions For Successful Fertility Treatments In Greece Through Time-Tested Techniques
EINPresswire.com/ -- With unmatched standards of professionalism, a patient-centric approach, and a network of fertility experts, Fertility2Greece is the door to infertility solutions in Greece, the world's top-rated destination responsible for the highest success rates of births and the lowest rates of miscarriage.
The fertility sector is one of the most promising sectors in health tourism. Greece is one of the world's most popular destinations for this type of treatment, as it has a reputation for being a developed medical tourism destination and an ideal holiday destination. The country's advanced medical technology and highly trained medical staff enable couples to have a baby with a greater chance of success. It offers a unique combination of advanced medical technology, excellent medical expertise, and an exceptional approach to each patient's needs. The rapidly developing sector provides a full spectrum of services from diagnosis to treatment.
The fertility sector in Greece is an example of excellence globally, with highly-specialized treatments, quality services, and an impressive success rate. The country offers a range of world-class private clinics offering fertility treatments, including IVF, ICSI, IMSI, PGD, egg donation, surrogacy, and embryo adoption. The country's success in the field is primarily due to several internationally renowned IVF clinics and assisted reproduction units, a favorable climate and landscape, and a healthy lifestyle and diet. But navigating the fertility sector in Greece is a demanding task due to the many options available. Here Fertility2greece comes with a turn key solution by assisting individuals from all over the world looking for IVF and other fertility treatments.
Fertility2greece is the gateway to Greece's fertility and reproductive healthcare service. Their network of highly trained and experienced doctors at the forefront of IVF therapies and cutting-edge fertility techniques offers state-of-the-art fertility treatments for patients from across the globe, giving them the best possible chance of starting a family.
They have a network of board-certified IVF experts, embryologists, and laboratory personnel committed to providing patients with the most advanced treatment options for overcoming infertility. By offering free consultation, Fertility2greece ensures that its patients get the opportunity to enjoy an overall experience that will make their journey to parenthood hassle-free, successful and unforgettable.
Greece is one of the three European countries with the highest success rates (16-20%) in IVF, according to statistics from the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology. In addition, Greece's Patient Friendly Regulatory Framework regarding fertility treatments is considered the most advanced compared to other countries worldwide. Recent legislation allows a wide range of non-discriminatory and diagnostic procedures, treatments, and assisted reproduction services within the reproductive age and up to 54. Moreover, from allowing divorced women to use their cryopreserved eggs without their husband's consent and permitting HIV sufferers to move on with in vitro fertilization treatments, Greece has been at the forefront of fertility treatments, introducing innovative technologies that have revolutionized the field.
Fertility 2 Greece places its clients' welfare at the core of its services and is dedicated to providing them with a seamless, high-quality, customized IVF treatment. Furthermore, they strive hard to offer optimal solutions to all fertility issues, thus guaranteeing to provide safe, effective, and affordable services designed to achieve the most cherished dreams.
Greece has made it possible for thousands of couples worldwide to make their dream of having a baby, a beautiful reality. At Fertility 2 Greece, they are dedicated to the European Union's highest standards and aim to provide quality care with progressive technology and care focused on patient needs. Their main objective is to offer infertility treatments with the highest success rates and cost-effective solutions while maintaining high standards of quality and ethical principles.
When asked about the platform's uniqueness, the founder Mr. Vassileios Efthymiou, said, “Our team helps you reach your goal of parenthood. Fertility2Greece is your gateway to IVF treatments in Greece, responsible for the highest rates of births and the lowest rates of miscarriage among all European countries. We go to great lengths to ensure that our patients enjoy their experience from the first consultation to their definitive treatment. As a result, you are always in control of your journey through fertility. We want your visit to be an experience worth cherishing and remembering for years.”
Every year, hundreds of couples travel to Greece for fertility treatments. With high success rates, individual attention without waiting in a queue, highly experienced specialists, and cost-saving attributes, Fertility2Greece is a leading service provider of advanced fertility treatments in Greece that help individuals overcome couple infertility, manage pregnancy, and low-risk single embryo transfer. Experience their state-of-the-art IVF technology and ensure the best odds for a bundle of joy!
The doctors in Greece are particularly experienced in providing an individualized fertility strategy in each case based on the state-of-the-art technology and sound clinical practices, always focusing on the best results with a view to the overall condition of our patients. Their singular focus on providing personalized care and attention to each patient sets them apart from other countries.
"We partner with you to understand every detail about your case and match you with some of the most qualified doctors in Greece who employ advanced technologies and safe and effective medications. We help you confidently walk the path toward your dreams, knowing that we are beside you at every step. Our goal is to help you overcome your infertility issues and welcome a child into your arms," said Mr. Efthymiou.
With years of collaboration with prestigious scientific institutions, modern clinics, and specialized hospitals and pharmacies, Fertility2Greece offers individuals a unique, personalized fertility treatment process, taking into account their individual needs: advanced technologies and high-quality standards that combine a holistic approach and the best medical technologies. A journey to parenthood is waiting for you at Fertility2Greece!
Vassilios Efthymiou // Founder – M.D
Fertility2Greece
+30 694 990 6360
support@fertility2greece.com