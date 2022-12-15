Gale Force Digital Technologies Introduces Social Media Management Software
New Platform Allows Users to Manage Online Profiles at ScaleWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gale Force Digital Technologies announces the introduction of its newest software for social media management, SocialForce. The application allows businesses to take charge of online profiles at scale with advanced integrations.
The SocialForce Benefit
Many businesses depend on social media to communicate with various audiences, including current and prospective customers. SocialForce helps brands and agencies organize and manage any number of social media accounts, whether it’s for a single brand or many, from one cloud-based dashboard.
With SocialForce, businesses gain valuable insight into what is most effective – or least effective – in their social media engagement and growth strategy. SocialForce customers have access to detailed analytics and reporting that help them keep KPIs in line with goals and hit various milestones.
Aside from analytics and scalable campaigns, SocialForce offers clients the ability to schedule posts in advance and simultaneously across multiple storefronts. Built-in organizational technology and an intuitive interface help to streamline the scheduling process and track content efficiently. Being the most cost-effective multi-platform management tool available, SocialForce reduces the barrier to entry many SMBs have faced in tapping into social media.
About GaleForce Digital Technologies
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Gale Force Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2014. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool; LocalForce, a local search management solution; ClickForce, a paid search advertising platform; SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts; AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution; and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce is continually crafting and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base.
