Introducing Million Pixel Design, a New Project Dedicated to Serving Businesses, Organizations, and Other Entities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Million Pixel Design is now offering businesses and individuals the opportunity to advertise their products or services in a simple and effective way while also doing a $100,000 giveaway when all the ad space is sold out
During the pandemic, everyone’s attention shifted from traditional means of advertising to digital mediums. There is no way that anyone could turn a blind eye to their smartphone in this day and age. Businesses and individuals looking to reach a larger audience have realized that advertising online and through digital means is the best, most effective way to get their message out. As a result, there has been an increase in the patronage of digital marketing companies and people running social media ads. There is no slowing down and more cost-effective solutions are sought after.
On this note, Million Pixel Design was launched to provide a cost-effective solution for businesses and individuals who want an online platform to get their message out. The platform allows users to purchase pixels and advertise a business, a cause, or whatever message they want to people. To do this, a user needs to purchase pixels from the grid, upload a picture, and attach a URL, and slogan to be displayed when people click on their image on the grid.
“We created our advertising space to meet the needs of people and brands,” said Jeff Arnault Bezo. “Our advertising space is unique because we have allowed users to switch out their advertisement to something else anytime! We have brought back and revamped the strategy of placing images on a central grid to connect businesses, brands, and individuals to their target market in a meaningful way by making the process easier. The unique selling point we have adopted is the affordability of online advertising to reach the right audience. We want to meet the marketing and advertising needs of clients without having them break the bank.”
One pixel on the Million Pixel Design costs $1. Users can buy pixels in blocks. Each block contains 100 pixels and the more blocks a user buys, the bigger their image will appear on the grid. Users can advertise anything on the platform aside from anything illegal such as hate speech, pornographic materials, or gore. Buying a block of pixels is required to have one’s design attractive and visible.
Million Pixel Design has also announced that it would do a $100,000 giveaway on Jeff Arnault Bezo Twitter account. For more information about the site, please visit https://millionpixeldesign.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Million Pixel Design
Contact Person: Joshua Jackson
Email: millionpixeldesignbiz@gmail.com
Country: United States
Website: www.millionpixeldesign.com
