Tampa Solar company Expert Solar, expands to South Florida
One of Tampa’s fastest growing Solar Companies Expert Solar opens a new location in Miami.
Solar in Florida has seen a huge leap these last years, and Expert Solar is not falling behind, but in fact becoming one of the leaders in Florida. Currently, having 4 locations in the Tampa Bay area, Expert Solar will now have an additional location in the Miami-Dade area. This will be the first physical building Expert Solar does business out of that isn't located in Tampa Bay.
— Fabio, Dikena, CEO
In just over a year and a half, Expert Solar has done over 1,500 Solar installations, over 26,000 mWs, and an estimated $160 million in revenue. Numbers don’t lie. It’s very easy to see why an expansion is happening for the future solar powerhouse.
Expert Solar now gets ready to tackle a new market in South Florida, being a bilingual company, this opens up a greater opportunity for Expert to help families lower their energy bills, and of course help the environment.
In the Community
The team at Expert Solar is also dedicated and involved in making the world a better place. They have partnerships with One Tree Planted in which donations are made monthly in order to restore forests and create habitats for biodiversity.
Expert Solar is also a recognized partner with GivePower foundation, where through the many contributions, they have helped with water farms that are sustainably creating access to clean water in water-scarce regions around the world for the next 20 years.
About Expert Solar
Expert originally launched as an electrical contracting company in 2004, which then in 2020 was taken over by Juan and Fabio, turning it into the Solar entity that it is today. With a small crew and both owners doing the selling, installing, quality control and running the operations in just a small period of time, they have acquired 1 sales office, 1 operations office, and 2 dedicated warehouses.
One of the things that makes Expert Solar so efficient and a top tier solar company is that they manage the installation from start to finish. They have multiple in-house installation teams that communicate directly with managers in order to maintain quality throughout the installation process.
Owners and CEOs Fabio Dikena and Juan Garcia have worked together for over 5 years, and have found many common interests aside from solar. Their friendship goes beyond the business, which was important to the growth and success of Expert Solar.
Juan Garcia, is a Venezuelan born music lover and thrill seeker. Among his expertise in solar he is also a talented bass player, skydiver and currently getting his pilot license. Fabio Dikena, is from Albania, and has been featured in multiple Albanian media outlets. Being an ex professional soccer player he has a love for all sports, anything from Soccer to MMA. A mutual interest they share is the love for luxury supercars cars, owning several rare cars themselves.
Being like family, Juan and Fabio are able to make the big decisions together easily and without any worries or complications. Because they have such a great friendship, trust and chemistry they were able to elevate Expert Solar to be one of the biggest Solar companies in Florida in just a short time.
The starting team behind the CEOs, and anchors to Expert Solar’s success comes from Vilma, Nani, Gretchen, Lili, and Tatiana. Key players and founding members, Vilma who is now the General sales manager and Nani, who is in charge of the installation teams, started from day one. Gretchen and Lili were also there from the start seeing the rise of Expert Solar. They are over operations and have dedicated themselves to make sure Expert continues to flow and operate at an incredible pace. Tatiana, who is the company Director, continues to help with the expansion of external partners and anything that has to do with getting everyone ready to make the next deal.
The future for Expert Solar looks extremely bright. The goal they have is to be the #1 Solar company in the US, and the way things are progressing, it’s a viable goal.
