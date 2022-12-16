Netsweeper Champions Security and Data Sovereignty with UK Data Centre
LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsweeper reaffirms their commitment to security and UK citizens by announcing agreement to launch first-rate public cloud data centre in the UK.
The new data centre will allow Netsweeper to continue its growth and offer faster services to its UK based customers. The launch aligns with Netsweeper’s goals of providing the most reliable content filtering and student safeguarding solutions available.
“We recognize that our UK cloud customers have come to expect the fast service that we deliver, and in order to meet that demand as we grow, we are adding an additional data centre," said Netsweeper’s CEO, Perry Roach. “Our long relationship and commitment to our UK customers made it an easy decision for us to open this facility.”
Netsweeper has been experiencing rapid adoption of their industry leading onGuard student safety solution. To meet the strict privacy and security requirements for this type of data the new facility is ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and PCI-DSS certified.
The migration of existing UK Cloud customers to the UK data centre will begin January 2023, with Netsweeper and customers working together to ensure a smooth transition. The new data centre will also provide existing customers with a more direct upgrade path to the onGuard solution.
Contact Netsweeper now to schedule your move.
About Netsweeper
Netsweeper is a leading provider of online student safety solutions worldwide. Our suite of software and network solutions help schools and multi-academy trusts safeguard students, regardless of how they access the online world. The scale of the internet is larger than any list and larger than any one network. Netsweeper uses advanced AI to identify harmful online content, contact, conduct, and commerce in real-time, and our platform has been developed to meet OFSTED and Prevent Duty compliance requirements. Founded in 1999, Netsweeper has a global presence servicing a network footprint of over 1 billion users. Our UK operational centre is located in Leeds.
Learn more at www.netsweeper.co.uk.
Perry Roach
Netsweeper
