The wagon repair enterprise of the Aurum Group is being relocated from the war zone to Western Ukraine
About 40 million hryvnias are to be invested in the regionKYIV, UKRAINE, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the war in Ukraine and the occupation of part of its territories, the wagon repair enterprise "Agregatbud", which is a part of the Aurum industrial and investment group, is being relocated from the war zone to Ivano-Frankivsk. The enterprise was situated in Rubizhne, Luhansk region, and repaired freight wagons:
“Considering a very high level of wear and tear of freight wagons in Ukraine, it is strategically important to keep up the work of the wagon repair depot in order to maintain the ability to quickly and efficiently transport all types of cargo by rail in wartime. The company is currently being relocated to Western Ukraine, to Ivano-Frankivsk. In fact, it will be restored from scratch,” said Alona Lebedieva, the founder of Aurum Group.
According to Alona Lebedieva, the relocation plans involve significant investments in the region and creation of new workplaces:
“Our investments will amount to about 40 million hryvnias, and we will also create up to 150 new workplaces.”
In total, over the last 5 years, about 3,000 wagons have been repaired at the Agregatbud enterprise.
Activities of TOV "Agregatbud" include scheduled and current repairs of wagons, production of spare parts for freight wagons, solid fuel boilers, metal processing, production of frames and drills for dump trucks of various types and metal structures according to customer drawings.
As it was previously reported, the Aurum industrial and investment group lost more than 40% of its business to the war; 5 industrial sector enterprises of the Aurum Group, located in the Luhansk region, and all the enterprises of the agricultural sector in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions are under occupation now.
