NCB CELEBRATES 30 YEAR MILESTONE IN CAYMAN ISLANDS
It’s wonderful to return to the Islands and celebrate so many achievements with our award-winning team. ”CAYMAN, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCB Cayman Limited bank (NCB) celebrated its 30th anniversary in the Cayman Islands with an event at Tillies rooftop last week, and welcomed its esteemed Chairman, Hon. Michael Lee-Chin, to the islands to mark the occasion.
— Michael Lee-Chin
NCB’s 30-year anniversary coincides with another major milestone for the business which was granted a Class A Banking license by CIMA this year.
This new phase in NCB Cayman’s story facilitates the delivery of private banking and investment banking services to locally based high-net-worth residents and local Cayman companies for the first time.
The event was held on 8 December and attended by the company’s inspirational Chairman, Hon. Michael Lee-Chin, who gave a speech at the event. He later commented:
“It’s wonderful to return to the Islands and celebrate so many achievements with our award-winning team. Upgrading our license means we can continue to serve the Cayman Islands as the jurisdiction of choice for high-net-worth clients in the region and beyond.
Our team have worked hard to put this in place and this energy sets us up for continued success through next year and beyond, remembering our roots, remaining grateful for the opportunities we’re presented with, and staying close- as ever- to our clients.”
NCB’s Managing Director, Tuula Jalasjaa, also spoke of her pride in all the various achievements, commenting:
“While the purpose of this event is to celebrate 30 years in the Cayman Islands and the receipt of our Class A license, we have a lot more to be grateful for.
Our success is testament to our amazing team in Cayman, and the recent Citywealth Future Leaders Awards in London for Cheyenna Calderon and Alessandro Sax, winning Private Banker of the Year and Investment Director of the Year, are something we’re especially proud of.
We look forward to a bright future for NCB in the Cayman Islands and would like to thank our current clients, colleagues and professional partners for their support to date.”
NCB elected to celebrate its 30th anniversary by donating to two important local charities; Plastic Free Cayman, whose mission is to reduce single-use plastic in the Cayman Islands, and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. Representatives from both charities were there to receive a donation of $5,000 each.
-Ends-
Media enquiries: Please contact Emma Parker at emma@sidekick.ky.
Notes to Editors:
Some key facts about Hon. Michael Lee-Chin OJ:
• Jamaican businessman, investor and philanthropist
• In 1987, he bought a company with holdings of around $800,000 and developed it into a fund that today controls around $6 billion with hundreds of thousands of investors
• Forbes List billionaire – estimated worth of $1.6 billion
• He is executive chairman of NCB Financial Group, which is one of the largest financial services groups in the Caribbean. NCB has had a private banking and investment management business in the Cayman Islands for 30 years and Michael is personally a regular visitor, with a home and other investments in Cayman.
Emma Parker
Sidekick
+44 7743910347
email us here