Netflix actor Meet & Greet at Aroma Tavern near Yosemite
Meet & Greet with actor from tv show 'Dahmer' at Aroma Tavern in Narrow Gauge Inn
Part of hospitality is Entertainment, and we love being a part of a group of people who bring this element. Our team are very excited to serve people really good food and provide a quality service.”FISH CAMP, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Narrow Gauge Inn would like to invite you to the new Aroma Tavern for a Meet and Greet on Saturday December 17, 2022 from 5-9pm with KP Phagnasay, one of the actors from the hit Netflix show ‘Dahmer’. There will also be a free Q and A, where guests will be allowed to interact with KP one on one!
— George Ohan
KP Phagnasay is a local mentor in the Central Valley of California, who has helped to launch over 100 careers in Entertainment Business as part of the "Teach. Coach. Mentor." program. Recently people have seen KP on Netflix, starring on the new award-winning show, 'Dahmer'.
This is a stellar example of leadership for a local actor to come back and further engage with his community like this.
For more information about actor KP Phagnasay please visit www.kphagnasay.com
Narrow Gauge Inn has been a popular travel destination for Central Valley residents since 1952!
Providing customers with a combination of Cozy, Rustic Lodging and superb dining. Recently an Executive Chef, Miss Doris Rodriguez, has been brought to the team from the East Coast, and she has created an authentic fine-dining menu for the Winter season.
"Part of hospitality is Entertainment, and we love being a part of that group of people who bring this element to our mountain community. The owners of the Narrow Gauge Inn, Chef Doris and our team are very excited to serve people really good food and provide a high quality service."
-George Ohan, Regional Manager
This is a great opportunity for people to try something unique and support a local small businesses too. Aroma Tavern is committed to bringing fun and entertaining new events for the guests who attend the restaurant.
The city of Oakhurst, Fish Camp and surrounding smaller communities have a lot to gain with a new restaurant venue willing to host holiday events for families.
On the event day, 12/17/2022 weather is reported to be perfect and the drive is expected to be beautiful through the freshly snow-dusted Sierra mountains. The Narrow Gauge Inn is located on Highway 41N about one hour from the Madera Ranchos, CA.
CONTACT:
Tim Lamb
General Manager
(559) 683-7720
Written by:
Riley P. Schilling
Impact Releasing 501(c)3
Entertainment Business Professional
###
Tim Lamb
Narrow Gauge Inn
+1 559-683-7720
email us here