Thiru Inc., a Consulting Firm and Investment Portfolio, Commits to Helping Scarborough Businesses Thrive
Thiru Inc., a Consulting Firm and Investment Portfolio, Commits to Helping Scarborough Businesses ThriveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thiru Inc., a boutique consulting firm and investment portfolio based in Scarborough, sponsored a 400+ personnel luncheon on the 15th of July to draw attention to developing the city's business climate, and highlighting the city's current status undervalued. The occasion was organized by the Scarborough Business Association (https://thesba.ca/). It was attended by anchor institutes - Scarborough Health Network (SHN), Toronto Zoo, Toronto Police, Centennial College and other prominent industry leaders in Toronto.
The event hosted the Mayor of Toronto, Mr. John Tory as a distinguished guest, where celebrating the achievements and raising awareness on the progress of businesses in Scarborough was discussed. The mayor also provided an update on the City of Toronto's initiatives being taken in Scarborough and the impact these initiatives have had on businesses.
The district has seen significant developments among its businesses, especially in agility and speed to recovery post-pandemic. Scarborough boasts countless success stories of small and medium businesses, consistently churning out positive business outcomes, which led Thiru Inc. to sponsor the recently held event to highlight that Scarborough is presently undervalued.
Ajan Thiru, Co-founder of Thiru Inc. and Board Member at Scarborough Business Association, stated that "Scarborough businesses at present are under-represented and undervalued. Through sponsoring this event, with the presence of Mr. John Tory, we wanted to bring awareness to Scarborough's businesses by creating awareness and opportunities reaching far beyond the locality. The event was a great success, with participants outnumbering our expectations. Thiru Inc. believes in uplifting Scarborough and attracting the spotlight the district and its businesses deserve."
Thiru inc was honoured by the presence of Paul Rowan – Co-founder of Umbra, Geoffrey Smith - President of Beattie's distillers, Arun Kirupa- CEO of Pro Marketer, Karmali Karmali - CEO of Omazzii Printers, Pankaj Gogia - CEO of Psychedelic water, Benjamin Mak - Partner at Ridout Maybee, Bhavethan Sree - Director at Seyon Tax, and fellow industry leaders from Toronto to bring awareness and join the business conversation.
Thiru Inc. looks forwards to supporting local businesses and transforming them into successful international businesses. The ethos of Thiru Inc. is in finding creative solutions to complicated problems - and doing so with heart.
The firm extends its consulting services to business strategy & scaling, fundraising and restructuring.
For more information, visit https://thiruinc.com/
Ajan Thiru
Thiru Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other