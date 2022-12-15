Submit Release
ECPI University to Add BSN Program at Charleston Campus

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECPI University will begin offering classes for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at its campus in North Charleston, SC in 2023. Because of ECPI University’s unique year-round schedule, BSN students can earn their degree in as little as 2.5 years.  

“We are thrilled to bring our BSN program to Charleston,” said ECPI University Chief Operating Officer Barbara Larar. “Our university strives to create an immersive educational experience by providing high-engagement simulation labs for our nursing programs. Under the instruction of our experienced nursing faculty, the BSN students will learn and practice skills, visit clinical sites, and prepare for their future career in a controlled, supportive environment.”

The Charleston campus also offers Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN) programs. Dr. Heather Rawson, a certified nurse educator who previously served as the campus’ PN and RN Director of Nursing, will now serve as the Charleston BSN Director of Nursing.

“For potential students looking to get started on their nursing education in the new year, we are currently enrolling for the very first BSN cohort, which is set to begin on January 23rd,” said Dr. Rawson. “In addition, we are looking to have two additional BSN cohorts start later in the year.”

ECPI University has been serving the Charleston community since 2003 and recently completed a move to a larger campus location in 2022 at 3800 Paramount Drive, N. Charleston, South Carolina 29405. Besides nursing, the campus offers programs of study in cyber and information security, engineering technology, and medical assisting.

More information on enrollment can be found at www.ecpi.edu or by calling the Charleston campus at 843.606.5902.

About ECPI University

Founded in 1966, ECPI University is a private university with 17 locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and online. ECPI is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Questions about the accreditation of ECPI may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org). The university has programs in technology, nursing, health science, business, criminal justice, and culinary arts. Program availability varies by campus. For more information, visit www.ecpi.edu.

