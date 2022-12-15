Gov. Wolf Announces $3.9 Million in Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program Awards

Governor Tom Wolf announced just over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues, and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth.

“While it’s a shame this has been necessary, I’m proud to have secured nearly $20 million over the past three years to protect Pennsylvania’s diverse and vulnerable communities from hate-driven violence,” said Gov. Wolf. “I look forward to the day when the goodness of humanity prevails.”

Governor Wolf signed House Bill 859 to create the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in November 2019, one year after the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that claimed the lives of 11 worshippers. Since then, the governor has secured nearly $20 million in the program and hundreds of projects across the state.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the program supports grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication, such as race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.

Applicants were eligible to apply for grant awards ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of their membership. Funding can be used for safety and security planning, safety and security equipment and technology, training, building upgrades, vulnerability and threat assessments, and other security enhancements.

Below are the approved projects:

Allegheny County

Adat Shalom B’nai israel/Beth Jacob Inc, $25,000

Ahavath Achim Congregation, $20,000

Chabad House on Campus, Inc., $25,000

Chabad of Squirrel Hill, $150,000

Christ Temple Church of Pittsburgh, $10,000

Community Day School, $25,000

Eden Christian Academy, $9,476

Family Guidance, $25,000

Jewish Family and Community Services, $24,683

Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, $67,820

Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation, $10,000

St. Philip’s Church, $25,000

Temple Emanuel of South Hills, $42,481

The Friendship Circle of Pittsburgh, Inc, $150,000

The Jewish Spark, $75,000

Tzohar Arts, $25,000

Universal Education Foundation, $25,000

Yeshivath Achei Tmimim of Pittsburgh, $25,000

Beaver County

Franklin Center of Beaver County, Inc, $25,000

St. John the Evangelist Antiochian Orthodox Church, $25,000

Berks County

Abilities in Motion, $20,000

Chabad Lubavitch of Berks County, Inc., $150,000

National Centre for Padre Pio, Inc., $22,090

Bucks County

Mid-States Habonim Camping Association, Inc., $24,000

United American Muslim Association, $70,250

Zubaida Foundation, $75,000

Butler County

Congregation B’nai Abraham, $25,000

Chester County

Bethel AME Church, $25,000

Chimes Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems, $23,500

Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, $25,000

Episcopal Church of the Trinity, $25,000

Islamic Society of Chester County, $13,700

St. Paul’s Baptist Church West Chester, $25,000

Clearfield County

Sons of Israel Congregation, $25,000

Cumberland County

Al-Huda INC, $74,500

Dauphin County

Chevery Bnie Jacob, $24,000

Kesher Israel Congregation, $25,000

Planned Parenthood Keystone, $25,000

Redeemed Christian Church of God Living Spring International Center Harrisburg, $25,000

Delaware County

Judith Creed Horizons for Achieving Independence, $75,000

Erie County

Islamic Cultural Center of Erie, $15,000

Multicultural Community Resource Center, $42,500

Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Parish, $24,250

Lackawanna County

Scranton Hebrew Day School, $25,000

Temple Israel of Scranton, $25,000

Lancaster County

Bright Side Opportunities Corporation, $50,000

Church World Service (CWS) Lancaster, $97,000

Islamic Community Center of Lancaster, $21,950

Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, $25,000

Lancaster Pride, $6,296

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lancaster, $10,000

Lehigh County

Hindu Temple Society, $75,000

Jewish Family Service of the Lehigh Valley, $10,000

Korean Church of the Lehigh Valley, $25,000

Temple Beth El of Allentown, $21,207

Monroe County

Congregation Bnai Harim, $24,000

Congregation Ohr Menachem – Chabad Yeshiva of The Poconos, $150,000

The Jewish Resource Center of the Poconos Inc., $25,000

Montgomery County

Brotherhood Temple Brith Achim, $24,814

Congregation Beth Am Israel, $25,000

Kaiserman Jewish Community Center, $40,000

Kohelet Yeshiva, $108,419

North Penn Mosque, $150,000

St Sophia/Ss Faith, Hope & Agape Greek Orthodox Church at Valley Forge, $75,000

Northampton County

Congregation Bnai Shalom, $25,000

El Shaddai Assembly of God, $24,000

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, $24,895

Valley Youth House, $25,000

Northumberland County

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, $5,000

Perry County

Talmudic Properties Penn, Inc, $25,000

Philadelphia County

American Chinese Museum, $25,000

Attic Youth Center, $25,000

C.B. Community Schools, $22,162

Drizin-Weiss Post 215 Jewish War Veterans of The United States Of America Inc, $84,333

Leverington Church, $19,700

Penn Hillel, $25,000

Pennsylvania Eastern District Congress Camping Foundation, $25,000

Quba Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Inc., $23,000

Resources for Human Development, Inc., $24,978

Union Baptist Church, $25,000

Unitarian Society of Germantown, $53,600

Pike County

Camp Gan Israel Northeast, Inc., $150,000

Jewish Fellowship of Hemlock Farms, $15,000

Warren County

Midwest Campers Inc, d/b/a Camp Stone, $75,000

Wayne County

Camp Hachshara-Moshava of NY, Inc., $74,704

Camp Morasha, $150,000

Camp Ramah in the Poconos, $75,000

Chevra of Jewish War Heroes, $150,000

CZ Wellness Group Inc DBA Camp Zeke, $25,000

Machneh Naarim, $25,000

Westmoreland County

Congregation Emanu-El Israel, $25,000

Mother Of Sorrows Church, $14,742

York County

York Jewish Community Center, $9,400

PCCD intends to release another Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program solicitation in January 2023. More information about PCCD’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program and the application process can be found on PCCD’s website. Questions regarding the Program should be forwarded to RA-CD-NPSEC-GRANT@pa.gov.

Governor Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.