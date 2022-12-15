Exemplifi announces partnership with Weglot, an all-in-one-solution for multilingual sites
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi, the leader in enterprise website development, announced today that it has partnered with Weglot, an all-in-one solution that translates and displays multilingual sites without the need for code.
“As an enterprise website development firm, we work with clients that have a global footprint. This requires us to build websites that address the needs of users across multiple geographies and languages,” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “Weglot is an elegant solution for us to deploy automated translation capabilities for our customers’ websites. It's ease-of-use helps our customer scale rapidly by reducing the time-to-market for launching multilingual sites."
"We work with most of the enterprise-grade content management platforms and Weglot is well-integrated with them", he continued. "Their product strikes the right balance between ease of use and the need for custom translation workflows. It works by detecting and automatically translating all your website content which you can then easily fine-tune yourself, or collaborate with pro-translators through the Weglot dashboard."
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards. Our websites have helped our clients grow exponentially and get maximum ROI on their marketing tech investments.
ashwin Thapliyal
“As an enterprise website development firm, we work with clients that have a global footprint. This requires us to build websites that address the needs of users across multiple geographies and languages,” said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. “Weglot is an elegant solution for us to deploy automated translation capabilities for our customers’ websites. It's ease-of-use helps our customer scale rapidly by reducing the time-to-market for launching multilingual sites."
"We work with most of the enterprise-grade content management platforms and Weglot is well-integrated with them", he continued. "Their product strikes the right balance between ease of use and the need for custom translation workflows. It works by detecting and automatically translating all your website content which you can then easily fine-tune yourself, or collaborate with pro-translators through the Weglot dashboard."
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards. Our websites have helped our clients grow exponentially and get maximum ROI on their marketing tech investments.
ashwin Thapliyal
Exemplifi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn