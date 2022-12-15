Sports Law Expert – a Podcast Spotlights Sports Lawyer Matthew E. Eisler of Hogan Lovells
Hackney Publications, the Nation’s Leading Publisher of Sports Law Periodicals, Shares the Podcast Across All of Its Platforms, Highlighting Industry Leaders
Matt’s highly regarded work on complex corporate transactions in the sports, entertainment, and technology sectors is known industry-wide.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that it has published its latest recording on Sports Law Expert – a Podcast, with future releases set to be distributed on December 30 and January 15.
Today’s guest is sports lawyer Matthew E. Eisler of Hogan Lovells, partner, and global head of the firm's Sports group. The segment can be heard here: https://anchor.fm/dashboard/episode/e1pofe1
“Matt’s highly regarded work on complex corporate transactions in the sports, entertainment, and technology sectors is known industry-wide,” said Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications. “He regularly secures successful outcomes in matters involving cross-border pursuits, professional sports team and venue acquisitions, league governance and compliance matters, naming rights and sponsorship agreements, joint ventures, and strategic funding and financing issues.”
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 25 sports law periodicals.
About Matthew E. Eisler
Clients turn to Matt Eisler for record-breaking deals and complex corporate transactions in the sports, technology, media, and health care sectors. He represents prominent, strategic companies and private investment funds in connection with acquisitions, valuations, joint ventures, strategic funding and financing issues.
Matt advised Oracle on its $28 billion acquisition of Cerner Corporation and later advised the company on the landmark acquisition of the naming rights to the San Francisco Giants park, now known as Oracle Park.
Matt led the team that advised Roku, Inc. on its acquisition of exclusive content rights to Quibi's award-winning programming, expanding the platform to be one of the biggest streaming services in the United States and again advised the company on the acquisition of TOH Intermediate Holdings LLC, owner of "This Old House”.
As global head of the Sports sector, Matt’s winning record includes handling the two highest value transactions the U.S. sports world has ever seen, the Walton-Penner Family US$4.65 billion acquisition of the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust and the sale of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center.
Matt is also a regular speaker, writer, and commentator on current legal issues related to the business of sports and entertainment.
