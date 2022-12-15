Master of Public Administration - 100% Online Program
Start Your Degree in 2023 - Classes Start January 3rdLAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Howard Taft University has a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree program that can be completed conveniently 100% online. An MPA degree is a versatile degree that helps graduates become leaders and make a difference. This intensive, graduate degree program provides students with the skills and knowledge they will need to be successful professionals and engaged citizens serving the public good across local, national, and international government, nonprofit, and private sectors. The program meets the growing need to advance public policy, enhance public management, and bridge the private and public sectors. Its curricular focus is grounded in a comprehensive view of public service education that equips students with the skills needed to implement effective policy, manage organizations with diverse stakeholders, and apply rigorous, evidence-based analysis to inform decision-making.
Some careers that would benefit from the MPA degree include:
Emergency Management
Law Enforcement
Risk Management
Environmental Consulting
City/Parks/Community Development and Planning
Public Policy Administration
Health Care Services, Politics
Human Resources
Non-Profit Foundations
Public Relations
Economic Consulting
Education Administration
Research/Data Analytics
These are just to name a few, proving that the MPA degree can open the door to numerous opportunities, making a great impact on lives. Students will gain well-rounded and up-to-date knowledge from faculty & staff experienced in online learning. Classes sizes are small, designed to foster success. Taft is an institutionally accredited school, recognized for offering programs that are flexible and accessible, with relevant curriculum that help students achieve their educational and professional goals.
The program is presented using online technology requiring no classroom or seminar attendance. With two learning modalities available (Independent Study and Directed Studies), students have the flexibility to choose the format that best fits their life, either working independently at their own pace or, with a cohort of other students, both supported by a faculty mentor.
In addition to quality and convenience, the program is affordable - tuition for the MPA program is only $295 per credit. To assist students with the payment of tuition, Taft University offers an interest-free installment plan. For the Directed Studies format, students are eligible to apply for Federal financial aid, or may also take advantage of the installment plan.
The winter term starts January 3rd - enrollment is still open. Prospective applicants can request more information about the MPA program by clicking HERE, or they can email Admissions@Taft.edu, or call 303-867-1155.
