Canny Lando, an artist from Memphis, Tennessee, is proud to present his newest release, "In Japan."
The Memphis native draws inspiration from the energy of both genres, creating a lighthearted and adventurous soundscape. Drawing upon elements of both cultures, Canny Lando brings together influences from around the world for fans to enjoy.
His latest release takes listeners on an adventurous journey inspired by anime openings combined with hip-hop beats and rhythms. Canny merges these two genres to create a one-of-a-kind sound that blends upbeat energy with lightheartedness. This unique combination can energize and motivate listeners for the next day.
Canny shared how he started producing music with the help of "Fl Studio," a beat-making software. He began using it in his school years and continued learning more about production as he progressed through trade school. Only after he started working Canny took his music production skills seriously and shift from just dabbling in it to mastering it.
Canny has come a long way since then. With multiple projects under his belt, the artist looks forward to continuing his musical journey. His new single "In Japan" is just the beginning of what will surely be an exciting year for Canny Lando's fans.
"In Japan" encapsulates Canny's mission as an artist: inspiring creativity through music and connecting people from different backgrounds in powerful ways. This unique collaboration can make listeners dance along in no time!
Whether you're a fan of hip-hop, RnB, or just great music, Canny Lando's "In Japan" is sure to please many ears. Stream his latest project today and witness the development of an artist whose talent is undeniable. Press and fans alike are encouraged to listen to Canny Lando's latest project.
"In Japan" is available now on Spotify and all other major platforms.
About Canny Lando
Artist Canny Lando is an up-and-coming artist from Memphis, Tennessee. He has been producing music since his middle school days when he had the opportunity to explore Garageband on iPads in band class. His teacher quickly noticed his talent for creating beats and melodies, eventually leading him down a path allowing him to express his creativity through music.
Later with the help of "Fl Studio," a beat-making software, Canny Lando started exploring new ways to produce music and quickly developed a taste for it. Canny Lando has grown as an artist and is becoming a force in the music industry. He takes influence from multiple genres, including rap, hip-hop, and even anime, blending them to create a unique soundscape that illustrates his passion for making music.
Canny Lando dedicates himself to creating music that resonates with people from all walks of life, striving to create a sound that speaks directly to the soul. He uses his platform to share his artistry and spread awareness about the causes he supports. Canny Lando is committed to pushing the boundaries of music and inspiring others to do so. He continues to produce soulful and powerful music that encourages his audience to listen, learn and grow with him.
