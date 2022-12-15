Enjoy Zero Fee Commission While Exchanging DASH On Guarda Wallet

Submit Release
Guarda Wallet announced that from 15 December to 17 December, users can enjoy zero fee commission while exchanging DASH for other crypto assets.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guarda Wallet announced that from 15 December to 17 December, DASH users can enjoy zero fee commission while exchanging DASH for other crypto assets. During this period, users can exchange Dash with any other cryptocurrency without any commission fees.

The zero-fee will enable users to swap DASH without paying any platform transaction fees, allowing users to save a significant amount while exchanging DASH.

What is a DASH cryptocurrency? DASH is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables users to make fast, secure, and private transactions which are instant, secure, and near-zero cost payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. With a two-tier system, DASH enables miners and masternodes to coexist, making it faster to execute transactions.

Furthermore, DASH adopts a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance and self-funding system.

Users can enjoy this offer by buying DASH on Guarda using the web, desktop, or mobile device and convert it to the assets of choice.

About Guarda Wallet

Guarda Wallet is an all-in-one, non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely buy, send, receive, stake, store, and manage a wide range of digital assets. The wallet features a built-in exchange for converting one digital asset to another without needing third-party services. This ensures that users retain full control of their funds at all times.

Guarda Wallet is available on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. It also supports integration with Ledger hardware wallets for enhanced storage. It prioritizes security and features, including multi-signature support and a backup.

