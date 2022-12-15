EdTech startup improves public health and learning
It's frighteningly simple and effectiveVIBORG, DANMARK, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danish EdTech startup improves public health and learning. The startup now aim to conquering the world.
AktivTime.DK has quietly grown bigger and bigger, and is now used in teaching in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and the Faroe Islands.
"Both teachers and students love our learning platform, where movement is the focus! The concept behind AktivTime.DK is quite simple and can best be described as a GPS race with tasks. Or as some students describe it, like Pokémon GO, but instead of chasing Pokémon’s, students chase tasks. The fact that the students are straight up chasing tasks sounds like sweet music to many teachers' ears, but it is nevertheless the case.” says founder of AktivTime.dk Torben Kjeldgaard Trans.
“From a PC, the teacher places the tasks on a map that the students must move to solve them. The students use their own phones, and it is therefore an extremely cheap learning tool that does not require a large investment from the schools. The feedback from the teachers is very positive. We are praised for the fact that AktivTime.DK is easy to use and requires a minimum of preparation. Our Activity Bank, that contains +500 activities with +11.000 tasks, ready to use, is also highly praised.” says by Torben Kjeldgaard Trans.
Based on the experiences AktivTime.dk has had in Denmark, and with all the positive feedback, AktivTime.dk now wants to spread the platform to even more countries. The platform has been translated into English, and therefore English-speaking countries next step on the way.
"We got to where we are today because our platform is good. The word has spread mount-to-mouth and our marketing budget have been non existing. We would rather offer a good and affordable product to schools.” Ends Torben Kjeldgaard Trans.
The founder of AktivTime.dk encourages teachers, parents, associations, companies, and other interested parties to set up a free trial account at AktivTime.dk. The platform can be used for other purposes than teaching. E.g., team building, a treasure hunt for a child's birthday or a fun entry for the family or company party.
