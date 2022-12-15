Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,297 in the last 365 days.

Taskade Launches AI-Powered Productivity Tool

Taskade AI

Taskade AI

taskade logo

taskade logo

Introducing Taskade AI, a productivity app that allows users to answer write outlines, answer complex questions, manage tasks, and summarize long-form content.

Taskade AI allows users to offload some of their cognitive load and use the platform as an extension of their own brain, allowing them to work more efficiently and effectively.”
— CEO, Taskade

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskade is excited to announce the beta launch of Taskade AI powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 and ChatGPT. This new feature allows users to get assistance with complex questions, writing, and organization, and summarizing long-form content.

To use Taskade AI, users can simply type "/ai" into the platform, select a command, and hit enter. Taskade AI currently offers four commands: /ask, which answers questions based on AI's existing knowledge; /expand, which enriches content to make it more descriptive; /rewrite, which improves the legibility and clarity of writing; and /summarize, which turns long content into a quick summary.

Taskade AI is free to use and is available now on the Taskade platform. In addition to AI assistance, Taskade also offers a range of slash commands for writing, organizing, and managing tasks to improve productivity and streamline workflow.


Taskade is a productivity platform that allows users to manage their tasks, projects, and team collaboration in one place. With Taskade, users can quickly create and organize to-do lists, manage tasks, share notes and documents, and communicate with their team in real-time.

Taskade's user-friendly interface and powerful features make it a valuable tool for individuals and teams looking to improve their productivity and streamline their workflow. Taskade offers a range of customizable templates and integrations with popular apps and services, making it easy to get started and integrate into existing workflows.

One of the key differentiators of Taskade is its powerful /slash command feature, which allows users to quickly perform tasks and access features using simple commands. Taskade also offers AI assistance, which provides users with answers to complex questions, helps with writing and organization, and summarizes long-form content.

Taskade allows users to build a "second brain" by providing a powerful platform for managing tasks, projects, and team collaboration. With Taskade, users can quickly and easily create and organize to-do lists, manage tasks, share notes and documents, and communicate with their team in real-time.

Taskade's user-friendly interface and customizable templates make it easy for users to build a system that fits their individual needs and workflows. The platform's /slash command feature allows users to quickly access and perform tasks, making it easy to stay on top of their to-do lists and stay organized.

In addition, Taskade AI provides users with assistance in answering complex questions, improving writing and organization, and summarizing long-form content. With Taskade, users can offload some of their cognitive load and use the platform as an extension of their own brain, allowing them to work more efficiently and effectively. Try Taskade today and see how it can help you build your second brain.


Taskade is free to use and is available on the web, iOS, and Android. Try Taskade today and see why it's the best productivity platform on the market.

john xie
Taskade
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Taskade Full Walkthrough

You just read:

Taskade Launches AI-Powered Productivity Tool

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.