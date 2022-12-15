Taskade Launches AI-Powered Productivity Tool

Taskade AI taskade logo

Introducing Taskade AI, a productivity app that allows users to answer write outlines, answer complex questions, manage tasks, and summarize long-form content.

Taskade AI allows users to offload some of their cognitive load and use the platform as an extension of their own brain, allowing them to work more efficiently and effectively.” — CEO, Taskade

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskade is excited to announce the beta launch of Taskade AI powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 and ChatGPT. This new feature allows users to get assistance with complex questions, writing, and organization, and summarizing long-form content.

To use Taskade AI, users can simply type "/ai" into the platform, select a command, and hit enter. Taskade AI currently offers four commands: /ask, which answers questions based on AI's existing knowledge; /expand, which enriches content to make it more descriptive; /rewrite, which improves the legibility and clarity of writing; and /summarize, which turns long content into a quick summary.

Taskade AI is free to use and is available now on the Taskade platform. In addition to AI assistance, Taskade also offers a range of slash commands for writing, organizing, and managing tasks to improve productivity and streamline workflow.



Taskade is a productivity platform that allows users to manage their tasks, projects, and team collaboration in one place. With Taskade, users can quickly create and organize to-do lists, manage tasks, share notes and documents, and communicate with their team in real-time.

Taskade's user-friendly interface and powerful features make it a valuable tool for individuals and teams looking to improve their productivity and streamline their workflow. Taskade offers a range of customizable templates and integrations with popular apps and services, making it easy to get started and integrate into existing workflows.

One of the key differentiators of Taskade is its powerful /slash command feature, which allows users to quickly perform tasks and access features using simple commands. Taskade also offers AI assistance, which provides users with answers to complex questions, helps with writing and organization, and summarizes long-form content.

Taskade is free to use and is available on the web, iOS, and Android. Try Taskade today and see why it's the best productivity platform on the market.

Taskade Full Walkthrough