Cloud communications leader Notified to triple headcount in Vilnius

During the build-out in Lithuania, Notified is looking to hire several hundred technical specialists. The new hires will include Technical Architects, Software Engineers, UX Designers, and Engineering Managers.

“From a candidate perspective, the opportunities are very promising,” says L. Boller. “With growth planned over the next five years, we are seeking individuals that want to be part of a journey from the ground up. Individual contributors, managers, and senior leaders are all in high demand as we plant seeds for continued growth in the region and long-term success.”

Elijus Čivilis, General Manager at Invest Lithuania, believes that the significant expansion that Notified is planning proves the strength and maturity of Lithuania’s ICT sector:

“During their time in Lithuania, Notified has discovered the quality of our tech talent. Competent, driven, and multilingual, Lithuanian experts make the country a great base for innovative technology companies.

About Notified

Notified, an Intrado business, is a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals. The company’s customer service team are relied upon by more than 10,000 customers, from growing businesses and newly public companies to some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Notified’s solutions help organizations effectively reach and engage customers, investors, employees and the media – from virtual events and webcasts, to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement tools and regulatory and press release distribution via GlobeNewswire. Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


