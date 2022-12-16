Eco Friendly Gifts for a Sustainable Holiday - Amala Earth
As conscious citizens of the world, how about choosing eco-friendly gifts for a sustainable holiday?DELHI, INDIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s that time of the year when Christmas is round the corner and everyone is busy planning their holiday gifting routines. In current times when global warming and its effects on the environment are multifold. As conscious citizens of the world, how about choosing eco friendly gifts for a sustainable holiday?
Top Eco-friendly Gifting Ideas
Vegan leather wallet: When planning a holiday or travel, need to carry money, cards, passports and other important documents like Aadhar card, safely in one place. Instead of a leather wallet, how about going for a vegan leather wallet to keep currency and cards at one stop? It not only is functional and useful, but has an impeccable finish too.
Jute cotton foldable shopping bag: Of course, shopping for this holiday season, especially visit an exotic destination for choice. Instead of plastic bags that will end in a landfill and not get destroyed for hundreds of years, go for a jute cotton foldable shopping bag. Easily keep it in suitcase and dump all the shopping in it. It looks smart to carry and is such a great eco-friendly gift for those who are planning a cosy winter holiday.
Linen Cotton Dress: Amongst great eco-friendly gifting ideas for a friend who’s planning to head towards a beach, is a linen cotton dress. The comfort of the light fabric in an easy-breezy cut is precisely what will make it so wearable and so fashionable as per the humid climate.
Organic Acne control face cleanser: A holiday makes always being on the go and yet looking fresh and pretty for that quintessential selfie. Therefore, it is important that carrying a natural, eco-friendly and plant-based face wash and cleanse in vanity kit. This will keep skin hydrated and soft and make look and feel good at all times during a holiday.
Why a Sustainable Holiday?
All of the products listed above are perfect eco-friendly gifts and can be an integral part of any sustainable holiday. Travel responsibly and minimize our carbon footprints even when travelling for pleasure as the earth needs our love and care in whichever way it can be done.
Where to find Eco-Friendly Products for a Sustainable Holiday?
In case eco-friendly gifts for a sustainable holiday, explore the myriad options at Amala Earth. This is a one-stop marketplace that is about all earth-friendly things. Explore Amala Earth and tick off all holiday shopping at one stop.
Eco-friendly Christmas Gift Box | Amala Earth