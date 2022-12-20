xCures partners with RenovoRx to assist patients in accessing RenovoRx’s TIGeR-PaC study
RenovoRx's Phase III clinical study is open to pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients and focuses on extending overall survival and improving quality of life.
Our therapy platform is challenging the standard-of-care treatment available to locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) that is often associated with debilitating side effects for patients”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures, Inc. is proud to announce their partnership with RenovoRx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on fighting cancer through localized treatment of difficult-to-treat tumors, such as pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Through this collaboration, xCures will help eligible pancreatic cancer patients access a Phase III clinical study entitled, Targeted Intra-arterial Gemcitabine vs. Continuation of IV Gemcitabine plus Nab-Paclitaxel following Induction with sequential IV Gemcitabine plus Nab-Paclitaxel and Radiotherapy for Unresectable Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (TIGeR-PaC).
— Shaun Bagai, CEO of RenovoRx
The primary focus of the TIGeR-PaC study is to administer targeted therapy to pancreatic cancer patients safely and without transmission to non-targeted areas. The end goals are to determine whether this targeted method of delivering chemotherapy can extend survival while also improving quality of life.
Although pancreatic cancer treatment has improved, pancreatic cancer patients continue to have poor outcomes - partially due to the tissue surrounding the tumor hampering intravenously delivered chemotherapy drug access to the cancer cells. Unlike intravenous (systemic) chemotherapy, RenovoRx's technology delivers chemotherapy directly to the pancreas via an artery close to the tumor. RenovoRx designed this technology based on evidence that administering chemotherapy in this way may shrink or stabilize certain types of cancer. In fact, studies have demonstrated that gemcitabine (an FDA-approved chemotherapy) administered directly via the pancreatic arteries may be associated with more than half the patients living over two years.
“As the RenovoRx team looks forward to reporting the first prospective interim analysis for the TIGeR-PaC study, expected in the beginning of 2023, we are pleased to partner with xCures to aid additional pancreatic cancer patients gain access to our study,” said Shaun Bagai, CEO of RenovoRx. “Our therapy platform is challenging the standard-of-care treatment (systemic chemotherapy) available to locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) that is often associated with debilitating side effects for patients.”
Mr. Bagai added, “Results of Phase I/II and observational registry studies suggest that the RenovoRx therapy platform may enhance patient survival while countering chemotherapy tolerability issues. The result could be more time for patients with their loved ones and improved quality of life.”
"We are thrilled to partner with RenovoRx and help more pancreatic cancer patients gain access to the TIGeR-PaC clinical study," said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. "We hope our combined efforts will improve recently diagnosed pancreatic cancer patient's health and quality of life outcomes."
The TIGeR-PaC study is open to adults recently diagnosed with pancreatic adenocarcinoma that has not spread to other body parts and cannot be treated surgically. If you are interested in signing up for the study, click here. Once you do so, a member of the xCures study team will assist you through the screening and enrollment process if you are eligible.
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves medical records from any institution a cancer patient visited and organizes them into a powerful care summary. This summary greatly facilitates the generation of treatment options reports and connects cancer patients and their physicians with optimal approved or investigational therapies. The platform's portals, xINFORM for patients and xDECIDE for providers, provide scientific and medical rationales for all treatment options. The platform prospectively generates Real-time, Regulatory-grade, Clinical data (RRC) for studies and decentralized trials. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit http://www.xcures.com.
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a vision to disrupt the current paradigm of cancer treatment. The company’s mission is to lead a revolution in oncology therapy by delivering its innovative and targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to solid tumors. The proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform aims to avoid the harsh side effects typical of the current standard of care, thus improving patient well-being and extension of life so more time may be enjoyed with loved ones. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, is a combination of gemcitabine and our patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.
RenovoRx’s patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes seven U.S. patents, one European patent and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer.
Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website at www.renovorx.com or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
