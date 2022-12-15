Cognota Wins Two Awards in the Brandon Hall Group Technology Program 2022
Cognota, the first and only LearnOps® platform, has been awarded two bronze medals in the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Technology Program 2022.
The fact that Cognota has been recognized in these two specific categories speaks volumes about our technology. ”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced on December 8th, the Excellence in Technology Awards is a program run by Brandon Hall Group, the leading research and analyst firm in Human Capital Management (HCM), to recognize solution providers offering technologies to learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management and sales enablement organizations.
— Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota
Having won gold, silver and bronze awards across multiple categories over the past three years, Cognota was this year awarded bronze in two categories. The first, Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology, serves as recognition of the unique and first-of-its-kind nature of Cognota’s LearnOps® platform.
Cognota was also awarded bronze in a second category that was newly introduced to the program last year: Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools.
“The fact that Cognota has been recognized in these two specific categories speaks volumes,” said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota, “Learning and development teams have, until now, been lacking the technology they need to tell the story of their function’s impact to stakeholders and the rest of the organization. Our LearnOps® platform provides one place for L&D teams’ planning and daily workload, while also providing the insights L&D leaders need to identify trends and focus areas and articulate the impact of their team.”
The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are widely recognized as the gold standard within the learning and development industry. Awards are given once applications have been judged by veteran industry experts and senior Brandon Hall analysts and executives.
“We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!” said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group CEO. “More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because of these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation.”
About Cognota:
Cognota (formerly Synapse) is the first and only LearnOps® platform for corporate Learning and Development teams. Our award-winning software streamlines L&D processes such as training intake, project and capacity planning, and content design, allowing learning teams to work more efficiently and effectively while providing access to much-needed data and insights about their operations. This first-of-its-kind software allows customers to get better visibility into the training needs of their businesses and consolidate disparate tools they are using so they can make better, more strategic decisions about L&D investments and measure impact. If you’re interested in learning more about Cognota’s LearnOps® platform, visit cognota.com.
