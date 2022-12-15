Global Air Purification Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the air purification equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $60.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The air purification equipment market is expected to grow to $78.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Increasing health problems due to air pollution is projected to boost the demand for the air purification equipment industry.

Key Trends In The Air Purification Equipment Market

Partnerships and collaborations by the industry players are gaining popularity in the air purification equipment market. Major companies are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies in the air purification market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach. For instance, in February 2019, AAF Flanders signed a partnership agreement with IONaer International LLC to introduce CleanAir EXP Purification System in the market. CleanAir EXP Purification System is a revolutionary air purification and monitoring solution. The purification system combines the most sophisticated in-room sensors technology with the latest air purification technology to deliver clean indoor air.

Overview Of The Air Purification Equipment Market

The air purification equipment market consists of sales of air purification equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce air purification equipment that is used for removing contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Air Purification Equipment Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment, Induct Air Purification Equipment

• By Technology : HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Other Technologies

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global air purification equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Daikin Industries Ltd, Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth air purification equipment global market research. The market report analyzes air purification equipment global market size, air purification equipment global market growth drivers, air purification equipment global market segments, air purification equipment global market major players, air purification equipment market growth across geographies, and air purification equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The air purification equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

