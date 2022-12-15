The Winners of CXO Awards 2022 Announced
EINPresswire.com/ -- CXO Awards is pleased to announce the winners of this year's awards. In a year that has been difficult for so many, we are honoured to recognize the executives and companies who have made a difference.
The following individuals have been selected as winners in different categories:
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR: Santhosh Bhojraj, Co-Founder & Director, KyndleIT Consulting Pvt Ltd; Sandeep Donde, Managing Director, MICROSCAN INFOCOMMTECH PVT LTD
VISIONARY LEADER: Anupam Srivastava, Head of Global Talent Acquisition & Human Resource India, Reltio Inc
CHRO OF THE YEAR: Amit Sachdev, Chief People Officer, Tata Insights and Quants ( Tata iQ ); Dr. Balaji M S, Executive Director & CHRO, Critical Facility Digital Pvt Ltd.
CFO OF THE YEAR: Vivek Suman, Managing Partner, and CFO, M&A Experts Advisors
COO OF THE YEAR: Srinivasan R, Chief Operating Officer, Pratham Motors Pvt Ltd
CHIEF KNOWLEDGE OFFICER OF THE YEAR: Gairik Ghosh, ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, AXISCADES TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER OF THE YEAR: Anirban Chakraborty, Chief Security Officer, AXA Business Services
BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR: Neil Barman, Chief Growth Officer, Yellow.ai
These individuals and organizations embody what it means to be a leader in their field, and we are proud to honour them. We hope that their example will inspire others to strive for excellence in their own work.
Watch the award ceremony of CXO Awards 2022:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZITzc-8oN8&t=4s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54uxKIw4Agk
About CXO Awards
The CXO Awards (https://www.cxoawards.com), organised by the CxO Club, is a prestigious event that recognises the best in different categories in the business world. With this award, you and your company have an opportunity to be recognised for your hard work and dedication to achieving excellence in whatever you do!
About CXO Club
CXO Club (https://www.cxoclub.org/) is an elite business network with thousands of CXOs across a breadth of industries. Our aim is to provide a platform for CXOs to connect, exchange ideas, share and discuss common challenges and engage with business leaders, all this while having fun. CXO Club also aims to serve as the focal point for business development and growth.
CXO Club provides the opportunity for “Learning and Growing the business while having fun”.
CXO Club organizes seminars, conferences, meet-ups, and other events across the country to facilitate peer-to-peer collaboration and to get connected to the unique world of business opportunities. Membership to the club is exclusive and by invitation only.
Currently, the CXO Club spans all major cities, with local chapters, and has members from Healthcare, IT, Media and Entertainment, Banking, Telecom, FMCG, and E-Commerce, among many other industries.
Hari Rastogi
