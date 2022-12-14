Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,321 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes - Drought in Texas

TEXAS, December 14 - December 14, 2022                 

(AUSTIN) — Texas is currently experiencing the worst drought since 2011, which cost the state’s economy about $7.62 billion in direct agricultural losses and nearly $17 billion in total losses.

In the November/December issue of Fiscal Notesthe Comptroller's office examines droughts and their toll on the Texas economy, most notably the state’s agricultural industries and municipalities.

“This present drought has spelled disaster for the state’s cotton industry,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “One estimate says cotton producers, which are concentrated in the Panhandle, will lose about $2.1 billion in total economic activity, not including the losses covered by crop insurance. Although crop insurance helps producers recoup revenue losses, it doesn’t help businesses and consumers further down the supply chain.”

Fiscal Notes also examines the good work of individuals at the local, regional and state levels who have been charged with planning for Texas’ future water needs. This fall, as part of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition, Hegar visited several organizations that are bellwethers of innovative water planning and management.

“With the population ballooning and businesses booming, it comes as no surprise that Texas will need a lot of water to stay afloat,” Hegar said. “But planning for Texas’ future water needs requires the dedication and resourcefulness of organizations and passionate individuals.”

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller's website.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes - Drought in Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.