Storelocal® Members Win Top Self Storage Industry Awards
Storelocal® members have built top-tier facilities and operations processes celebrated through this year's MSM Facility of the Year Awards.NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to Storelocal® members who won all of Mini-Storage Messenger’s 2022 Facility of the Year Awards in the US:
Overall Winner:
Home Team Storage, Galveston, TX, by SCA Stewart Rd Storage, LP
New Facility Winner:
Storelocal Storage Co-op, Hercules, CA, by The Claremont Companies, LLC
Construction Winner:
Storelocal Storage Co-op, Cedar Rapids, IA, by BraineTrust Storage, LLC
“We are delighted that these Storelocal members received the most coveted honors in the self storage industry,” says Travis Morrow, Storelocal CEO and 2018 Overall Facility of the Year Winner for National Self Storage, Dove Mountain, in Arizona.
Our Award-Winning Self Storage Facilities:
“Storelocal exists to solve independent owners’ problems,” said Morrow. “We provide a modern customer experience, leading edge technology, and online presence so consumers can find you. Whether you are a Storelocal member and select which benefits to use, or if you are on the Storelocal Brand and use the entire package, we provide the solutions you need to compete on a larger scale.”
Home Team Storage, Overall Facility of the Year:
Home Team Storage, by SCA Steward Rd Storage and Scenic Capital Advisors (SCA), is a multilevel, climate controlled facility with 599 traditional self storage units and 18 flex spaces for retailers and other small businesses. Located in a severe weather zone on the Gulf of Mexico, the property is built with hurricane-grade materials to withstand 140 mph winds.
Zoning, floods, supply chain, and the pandemic were challenging, says SCA’s Tanner Markley. “Networking with Storelocal members who offered their time and expertise, without expecting anything in return, was a game changer,” he said. “David Gandolfo, Burgess Carey, Adam Wagner, and other Storelocal members really open their doors to help us, both when we call for help and when we see them at Storelocal events, which are more intimate than trade shows.”
“Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc., took time out of his busy schedule to walk through various assumptions on a call with our developer,” said Markley. “You are never going to get that anywhere else.”
“It is good to have a one stop technology partner too,” said Markley, who uses Tenant’s Hummingbird property management software and Mariposa consumer website.
Home Team Storage uses Storelocal’s Preferred Partner for Payment Processing, Trinity Payments. “I know Storelocal’s payment partner is saving our entity significant fees on credit card processing,” said Markley.
Storelocal Storage Co-op in Hercules, CA, New Facility of the Year:
The Claremont Company’s Storelocal Storage Co-op is the only high tech self storage facility in Hercules, CA. It enjoys excellent online visibility that cannot be achieved by a new facility alone on a new website.
“We were incredibly excited to have the opportunity to open a Storelocal Brand store in Hercules, CA,” said Ryan Lorenzini of The Claremont Company.
“As an independent, it was always a challenge to compete with REITs, particularly in keeping up with technology and marketing. Storelocal provides ongoing technology and marketing solutions we seek, with best-in-class property management software, website development, and digital marketing tools, at a lower cost than we'd seen before.”
Being on the Storelocal Brand provides superior online visibility with Storelocal.com, the brand’s consumer website. “One property on a new website has a domain authority of 1, as opposed to Storelocal.com’s domain authority of 31,” said Storelocal’s COO, Anne Mari DeCoster.
“Domain authority is a metric Google uses to determine what to serve up when consumers search online. It’s all about E-A-T: expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness. The more your website has, the more it is served up by Google,” says DeCoster. With 60 properties on a transactional website with a ten-year history, Storelocal.com’s impressive domain authority enables Facility of the Year owners like Ryan Lorenzini and Brian Hoel to rent more space.
Storelocal Storage Co-op tenants in Hercules, CA enjoy a modern user experience online and on site, with Nokē Smart Entry by Janus International. With Nokē, tenants use their smartphone to access the property and their unit.
The seamless online experience of Storelocal.com and the ease of Nokē technology are helping Storelocal Storage Co-op in Hercules, CA lease up quickly.
Storelocal Storage Co-op in Cedar Rapids, IA, Construction Facility of the Year:
BraineTrust Storage had to plow through Covid-related challenges to build Storelocal Storage Co-op in Cedar Rapids, IA, succeeding so well that they were named Construction Facility of the Year. On a site long occupied by a run down thrift store, this property was Cedar Rapids’ first smart self storage facility. The market is strong enough that BraineTrust opened a second Storelocal Brand property there this autumn.
"Partnering with Storelocal to operate as a branded facility was a no-brainer for our team,” said BraineTrust’s Brian Hoel. “As a new self storage company, we recognized that leveraging the branding of Storelocal alongside our other members was going to be the easiest way for us to build brand awareness. We are thrilled to operate as a Storelocal Brand facility and our tenants love it too!"
Storelocal Storage Co-op in Cedar Rapids has 486 units of climate controlled space. BraineTrust’s ethos, “smart, spacious, simple,” is reflected in Nokē Smart Entry technology, which facilitates remote management and provides excellent customer experience.
Customers enjoy Tenant Inc.’s Touchless Rentals™ on Storelocal.com, selecting their unit, signing their lease, and paying their bills at their convenience. Every time a Cedar Rapids tenant pays a bill, the SEO of every Storelocal location improves. With 60 properties in 14 states, that’s how the Storelocal Brand continues to expand its superior online visibility while allowing independents to maintain ownership and operational freedom.
Storelocal Brand Program:
When you join the Storelocal Brand, building and operating your self storage facility is easier than ever. The Storelocal Brand provides economies of scale and online visibility for independent owners, so you can focus on converting leads to rentals and finding your next deal. You build your portfolio, we build your brand: Storelocal Brand.
Karen Reggio
Storelocal Storage Co-op
email us here