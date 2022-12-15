HANGAR12 WINS PRO AWARD PRESENTED BY CHIEF MARKETER
HANGAR12 was recognized as the best in the PRO Awards, the world’s leading recognition program for excellence in brand activation and marketing.
We are proud to be named a PRO Awards winner for the fourth straight year.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Marketer, a leading publisher of content, recognition programs and training events for Fortune 1000 marketers, recognized HANGAR12 agency in the 2022 PRO Awards. The agency's "Cheesy Chili Cook Off" campaign won the Best Seasonal Marketing Campaign. USA-based HANGAR12 specializes in marketing Consumer Package Goods (CPG) brands through advertising, digital marketing, consumer promotions, and social media.
— Greg Keating, Vice President of HANGAR12
For 31 years, the PRO Awards has been the world’s leading recognition program for excellence in brand activation and promotion marketing. From buzz campaigns and digital marketing to influencer programs and experiential activations and beyond… it is a look at the best campaigns of the year—awarded by a panel of leading brand-side marketers.
ABOUT HANGAR12
HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG) brands. We believe that everything starts with the consumer. That’s our only rule. Our Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout the creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media, and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. We employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. HANGAR12 has been leading with this approach for years on blue chip brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at Hangar12.com.
ABOUT CHIEF MARKETER
Chief Marketer is an information hub connecting a global portfolio of more than a dozen marketing-focused brands including Event Marketer, AdExchanger, AdMonsters, Esports Business, Cynopsis, Multichannel Merchant, PR News, Studio Daily, and more—an aggregate audience topping 1.1 million readers. Our content team scans the marketing universe and connects the dots between all the marketing disciplines to forecast trends and educate marketers on what’s next and what the implications will be for their careers and their marketing organizations. We are a one-stop “power portal” for marketers that brings together ideas and perspectives from the industry at large. Our audience trusts our editors to curate information for them—so they don’t have to. In addition to the CM200, Chief Marketer also produces the PRO Awards and recognition programs including Masters of Martech and Future CMOs. Learn more at chiefmarketer.com.
