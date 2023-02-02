'CAPESTERS: A Hero Bureau Thriller' Releases From Story Merchant Books and Author Peter G. Bielagus
A new, grounded spin on the increasingly popular superhero genre.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Story Merchant Books and author Peter G. Bielagus, comes an innovative take on the vigilante-superhero craze, 'CAPESTERS: A Hero Bureau Thriller'. The page-turning novel explores a world where alternative policing has become commonplace and for-profit crime fighters patrol the streets.
For anyone who ever wondered what the world would be like if Batman was legally allowed to exist, 'Capesters' is the book for you.
It's 2025 and the United States Federal Government has passed The Vigilante Act, allowing private citizens to operate as for-profit crime fighters. Within weeks, America is under "Cape Craze."
The Hero Registration Bureau never had to worry about unlicensed heroes—Rogues—and neither did disgraced NYPD detective Stan Magreen. But when a seven-and-a-half-foot armored Rogue—Lahmi—begins a nationwide killing spree, Magreen is coaxed into the case; not just because he's a good detective, but because he was the first Rogue.
As the FBI and the HRB scour the country in search of Lahmi, others join in, including the brilliant criminologist turned vigilante journalist, Maria Gomez. Magreen and Gomez meet in Boston for the final showdown with Lahmi, where Magreen wonders if his past has finally caught up with him.
Peter G. Bielagus has been an author and a professional speaker for nearly twenty years. He has written four non-fiction books on the topic of personal finance. 'Capesters' is his first novel.
A Note From The Author:
"I had been kicking around the idea for 'Capesters' for years. (And I mean years.) I’ve always been a huge fan of the superhero genre and I asked myself, if the government actually passed some sort of Vigilante Act; how would society react? After all, we have for-profit colleges. We have for-profit prisons. What if we had for-profit crimefighters?"
After years of rewrites, 'Capesters' was born.
Peter’s first novel, ‘CAPESTERS: A Hero Bureau Thriller’ is available now on Amazon.
