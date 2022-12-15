Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,598 in the last 365 days.

Leader Hoyer, Bipartisan Group of Members Release Statement on Puerto Rico Status Act

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-03), Small Business Committee Chair Rep. Nydia Velázquez (NY-07), Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón (PR-AL), Rep. Darren Soto (FL-09), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), announced consensus among key members of Congress on the Puerto Rico Status Act, which lays out a process for the people of Puerto Rico to determine the future of their political status:
 

You just read:

Leader Hoyer, Bipartisan Group of Members Release Statement on Puerto Rico Status Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.