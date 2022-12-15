CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 INDEX QUARTERLY REBALANCING

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 14 décembre 2022/December 2022) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l’indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 16 décembre 2022.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector CMND Clearmind Medicine Inc. Life Sciences CYBT Cybeats Technologies Corp. Technology EPIC 1CM Inc Life Sciences LIFT Li-FT Power Ltd. Mining MMAX Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc Technology TCF Trillion Energy International Inc. Oil and Gas

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector GDNS Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Life Sciences HEAT Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. Technology PBIT POSaBIT Systems Corporation Technology PKK Tenet Fintech Group Inc Technology RVV Revive Therapeutics Ltd. Life Sciences

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.

Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.

For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d’information sur l’indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l’indice :

Robert Cook

Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement

Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

Richard Carleton, CEO

Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360